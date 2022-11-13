Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Down 36.6% in October

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the October 15th total of 250,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.03. 294,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,376. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

