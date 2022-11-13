Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the October 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of EDOC stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,533. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,355,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 22.17% of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF worth $48,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

