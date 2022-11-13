Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gogoro in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company.

Gogoro Stock Performance

Gogoro stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Gogoro has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gogoro will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gogoro stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

