Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Graham’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Graham Trading Up 0.2 %
Graham stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 million, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.61. Graham has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham
About Graham
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graham (GHM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.