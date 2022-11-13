Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Graham’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Trading Up 0.2 %

Graham stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 million, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.61. Graham has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

About Graham

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 174.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 59.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.