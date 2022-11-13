Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) PT Raised to $120.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOPE. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $108.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $88.85. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $109.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

