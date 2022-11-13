Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) PT Raised to $120.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOPE. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.
Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ LOPE opened at $108.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $88.85. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $109.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53.
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
