Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Short Interest Up 106.5% in October

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the October 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Greentown Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRMHF remained flat at 0.44 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.44. Greentown Management has a 1 year low of 0.44 and a 1 year high of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Greentown Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Greentown Management

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides project management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Commercial Project Management, Governmental Project Management, and Others segments. The company offers property development management services for commercial projects, and government on resettlement housing property development and public infrastructure projects.

