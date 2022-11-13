Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Downgraded to Sell at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Grieg Seafood ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GRGSF remained flat at $7.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 465. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

