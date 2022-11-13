Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Short Interest Update

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GCAAF remained flat at $18.55 during trading hours on Friday. 1,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCAAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

