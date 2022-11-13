Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($185.00) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HNR1. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($161.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($171.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($194.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($190.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($184.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €173.70 ($173.70) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($94.75) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($116.37). The business has a 50-day moving average of €158.47 and a 200-day moving average of €147.63.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.