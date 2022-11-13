Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPGLY shares. HSBC upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($190.00) to €155.00 ($155.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €149.00 ($149.00) to €130.00 ($130.00) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $98.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.60. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $237.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

