Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Harbor Custom Development to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Harbor Custom Development has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.49). Harbor Custom Development had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. On average, analysts expect Harbor Custom Development to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCDI opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Harbor Custom Development has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

