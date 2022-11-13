Head-To-Head Survey: Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) versus Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG)

Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG – Get Rating) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Deep Well Oil & Gas and Pengrowth Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 55.4% of Deep Well Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Deep Well Oil & Gas and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deep Well Oil & Gas and Pengrowth Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

Deep Well Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pengrowth Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Deep Well Oil & Gas has a beta of -2.13, indicating that its stock price is 313% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Deep Well Oil & Gas beats Pengrowth Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil sands prospects. The company has a 90% working interest in three oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in one oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in two oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada. As of September 30, 2020, it leased 13,442 net acres of land under six oil sands. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. serves marketing facilities in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Allied Devices Corporation and changed its name to Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. in September 2003. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Pengrowth Energy

(Get Rating)

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

