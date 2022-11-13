Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HCAT. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.43.

HCAT stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78.

In related news, Director Duncan Gallagher acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,964 shares of company stock valued at $22,074 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 132,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 345,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 21.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 174,954 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

