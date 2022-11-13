HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Update

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the October 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of HeartBeam

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HeartBeam stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Rating) by 251.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,239 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HeartBeam were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HeartBeam alerts:

HeartBeam Stock Performance

Shares of BEATW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,674. HeartBeam has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HeartBeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartBeam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.