Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Heat Biologics Stock Performance
Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $10.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heat Biologics
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) by 341.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Heat Biologics worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Heat Biologics Company Profile
Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
