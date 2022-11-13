Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given New €61.00 Price Target at Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from €60.00 ($60.00) to €61.00 ($61.00) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €68.00 ($68.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €71.00 ($71.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €52.00 ($52.00) to €49.00 ($49.00) in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $16.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

