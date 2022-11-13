Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($67.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €66.70 ($66.70) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €62.30. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($129.65).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

