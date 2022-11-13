Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $4.15 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $151.59 million and $573,211.53 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.15 or 0.00024895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,666.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009565 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00050359 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021371 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00245103 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

