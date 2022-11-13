HEX (HEX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.51 Million

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion and approximately $2.51 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002492 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.28 or 0.00582665 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,014.86 or 0.30350086 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
