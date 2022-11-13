Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $136.90

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.90 ($1.58) and traded as low as GBX 136.20 ($1.57). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.58), with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Hibernia REIT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £906.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.63.

About Hibernia REIT

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Further Reading

