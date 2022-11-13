HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Update

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,700 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the October 15th total of 574,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,037,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,614,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

HilleVax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLVX traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. 164,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.54 and a current ratio of 25.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.02. HilleVax has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $24.42.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($1.16). Sell-side analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

