Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 588.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,885 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 126,426 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.