Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.
Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.
