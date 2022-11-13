Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 196.7% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,713 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hologic by 105.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,021,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,763,000 after acquiring an additional 525,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Hologic by 22.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 426,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,566,000 after acquiring an additional 78,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 1.2 %

Hologic stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,822. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.