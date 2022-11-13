Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of AVGO opened at $518.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $471.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.01. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
