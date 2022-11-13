Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 12,518 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after buying an additional 75,673 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $205.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.07. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

