Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 31,510 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 149.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 31,510 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

VZ opened at $38.30 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.