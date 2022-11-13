Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 192.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3,829.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

