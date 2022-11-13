Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.91.

ANSYS stock opened at $255.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $413.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.86.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

