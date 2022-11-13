Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $227.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.75 and its 200 day moving average is $223.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $260.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,965 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,968,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,164,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

