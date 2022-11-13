Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Up 88.3% in October

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,639,500 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the October 15th total of 870,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Iberdrola Trading Up 1.8 %
IBDSF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 28,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,397. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.
About Iberdrola
