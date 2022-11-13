Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Up 88.3% in October

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,639,500 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the October 15th total of 870,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Iberdrola Trading Up 1.8 %

IBDSF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 28,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,397. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

About Iberdrola

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.