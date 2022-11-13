ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) PT Lowered to $9.50 at BMO Capital Markets

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.83.

ICL Group stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. ICL Group has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 56.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 325,000.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,482.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

