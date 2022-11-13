ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) PT Lowered to $9.50 at BMO Capital Markets

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.83.
ICL Group Price Performance
ICL Group stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. ICL Group has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10.
ICL Group Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 325,000.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,482.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.
About ICL Group
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
