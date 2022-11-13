Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IDRSF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Idorsia from CHF 28 to CHF 18 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Idorsia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Idorsia Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. Idorsia has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

