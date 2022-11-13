Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $37,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ITW opened at $226.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

