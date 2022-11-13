Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $254.84

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.84 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 242 ($2.79). Indus Gas shares last traded at GBX 260 ($2.99), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Indus Gas Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 259.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 254.92. The company has a market capitalization of £475.73 million and a PE ratio of 1,444.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.92.

About Indus Gas

(Get Rating)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.