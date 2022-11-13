Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Accenture by 153.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $290.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.22. The stock has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

