Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $500.82 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

