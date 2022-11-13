Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 583 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

