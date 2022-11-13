Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,927 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 5.5 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $463.86 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $328.20 and a 1-year high of $494.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.67.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

