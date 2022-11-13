Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $50.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

