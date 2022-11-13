Insider Buying: Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CEO Purchases $60,588.00 in Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $60,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,395.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

ARLO opened at $3.85 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $337.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARLO. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arlo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

