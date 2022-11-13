Insider Buying: FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Buys £74,969.16 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Graham Sutherland acquired 80,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £74,969.16 ($86,320.28).
FirstGroup Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 95.05 ($1.09) on Friday. FirstGroup plc has a 52-week low of GBX 83.75 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 145.66 ($1.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £713.11 million and a PE ratio of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73.
FirstGroup Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About FirstGroup
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.