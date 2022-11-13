Insider Buying: FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Buys £74,969.16 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Graham Sutherland acquired 80,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £74,969.16 ($86,320.28).

FirstGroup Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 95.05 ($1.09) on Friday. FirstGroup plc has a 52-week low of GBX 83.75 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 145.66 ($1.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £713.11 million and a PE ratio of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About FirstGroup

Several research analysts have weighed in on FGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 149 ($1.72) to GBX 129 ($1.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.84) to GBX 130 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 134.60 ($1.55).

(Get Rating)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.