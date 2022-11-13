Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Acquires £157.28 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Gavin Hill purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,966 ($22.64) per share, for a total transaction of £157.28 ($181.09).

Oxford Instruments Trading Up 4.4 %

OXIG opened at GBX 2,150 ($24.76) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,933.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,060.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 3,257.58. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,600 ($18.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,830 ($32.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

