Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.18.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $5,415,184.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,811,914.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $142.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

