Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in AutoNation by 135.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in AutoNation by 129.0% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in AutoNation by 46.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,979 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 23.7% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AN opened at $120.61 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens raised their target price on AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 33,504 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $4,155,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,265,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,195,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $223,241.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 33,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $4,155,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,265,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,195,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,582 shares of company stock worth $76,593,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

