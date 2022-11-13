Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $25.42 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

