Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP stock opened at $215.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -117.67 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.83. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $284.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

