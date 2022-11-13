Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$223.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$195.00 to C$211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,097,871.05.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Intact Financial Company Profile

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$193.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$199.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$189.24. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$158.00 and a 52 week high of C$209.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. The company has a market cap of C$33.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.39.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Stories

