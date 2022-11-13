Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Increased to C$230.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFCZF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Intact Financial stock opened at $143.72 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $123.42 and a 12 month high of $157.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.40 and its 200-day moving average is $144.41.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

