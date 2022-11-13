International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $152.96

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.96 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 154.80 ($1.78). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 153.40 ($1.77), with a volume of 4,571,831 shares.

International Public Partnerships Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.97. The firm has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 852.22. The company has a current ratio of 24.20, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.77. International Public Partnerships’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About International Public Partnerships

In other news, insider John Le Poidevin purchased 104,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £149,506.50 ($172,143.35). In other International Public Partnerships news, insider John Le Poidevin bought 104,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £149,506.50 ($172,143.35). Also, insider Stephanie Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £16,700 ($19,228.55).

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

