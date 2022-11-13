Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the October 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

PKW stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $73.80 and a 1 year high of $98.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.78.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

